eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 25e Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$25 $80
free shipping

That's $25 less than the best deal for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Jabra via eBay, with a 180-day Jabra warranty.
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • up to 18-hour battery life
  • in-line microphone
  • Model: 100-98400001-NRC
