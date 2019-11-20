Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 25e Wireless Headphones
$20 $80
free shipping

That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, and the best price we could find for a refurb by $5. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • up to 18-hour battery life
  • in-line microphone
  • in-ear design
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Jabra
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register