eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 25e Wireless Headphones
$18 $80
free shipping

That's $2 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago and $62 less than a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • up to 18-hour battery life
  • in-line microphone
  • in-ear design
  • Model: 100-98400001-14
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
