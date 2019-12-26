Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten
Refurb Jabra Elite 25e Wireless Headphones
$16 w/ $2 in Rakuten points $20
free shipping

Thanks to $1.65 in Rakuten points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen for these headphones. (It's $61 under the best price we could find for a new pair today.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by the Jabra Company via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN" to get this price.
  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Up to 18-hour battery life
  • In-line microphone
  • In-ear design
  • Model: 100-98400001-NRC
  • Code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN"
  • Expires 12/26/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
