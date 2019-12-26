Open Offer in New Tab
New
Rakuten · 37 mins ago
Refurb Jabra Elite 25e Wireless Earbuds
$16 $20
free shipping

That's $64 under what Best Buy charges for a new pair. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra Company Store via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "4GMR-9L18-KP8M-AOEN" to get this price.
  • A 6-month Jabra warranty is included.
  • It's unclear if these will arrive in time for Christmas.
Features
  • 18 hours of battery time
  • wind-protected microphone
  • voice control button
  • Model: 100-98400001-NRC
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/26/2019
    Published 37 min ago
