JBL · 20 mins ago
Refurb JBL SP8II 8" Two-Way Loudspeaker Pair
$70 $370
free shipping

That's $69 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at JBL

Tips
  • A 5-year JBL warranty applies.
Features
  • 30Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 8" woofers
  • 1" tweeters
  • Expires 2/10/2020
    Published 20 min ago
