JBL · 38 mins ago
Refurb JBL Link 10 Voice-Activated Bluetooth Speaker
$40 $180
free shipping

That's $140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JBL

  • A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
  • available in Black or White
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 5 hours per charge
  • compatible with Google Assistant
  • IPX7 Waterproof
  • multi-room Chromecast playback support
  • Expires 3/2/2020
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
