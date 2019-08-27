New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Refurb JBL Link 10 Bluetooth Speaker
$40 $150
free shipping

Harman Kardon via eBay offers the refurbished JBL Link 10 Smart Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May refurb mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $110 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now

  • A 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies
Features
  • mic w/ Google Assistant
