Harman Kardon via eBay offers the refurbished JBL Link 10 Smart Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May refurb mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $110 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.)
Update: The price has increased to $51.43. Buy Now
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers the Anker 20-watt Stereo Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $55.98. Clip the 40% off coupon on the product page and cut the price to $33.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Margaritaville Bluetooth LED Flame Tiki-Torch Speaker with 3-Foot Pole for $30.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $25.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished LG Xboom Go Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99. Coupon code "LGX" cuts it to $56.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Harman Audio offers the JBL SP8II 8" 2-Way In-Wall Loudspeaker Pair in White for $79.95 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention, $290 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Harman Audio via eBay offers the JBL Under Armour Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now
RedTagCamera via eBay offers the JBL T110 Wired In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $12.49. In-cart that drops to $10.62. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now
