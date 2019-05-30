Harman Kardon via eBay offers the refurbished JBL Link 10 Smart Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $40 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies
Features
  • mic w/ Google Assistant