JBL
Refurb JBL Free X Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
$80
free shipping

That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at JBL

  • A JBL warranty applies.
Features
  • built-in remote and mic
  • smart charging case
  • 5.6mm drivers
  • frequency response of 10Hz to 22kHz
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  Published 1 hr ago
