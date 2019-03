JBL offers its refurbished JBL Everest 310 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones in Gun Metal Z forwith. That's $92 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. They feature Bluetooth 4.1, flat-fold design, detachable cable, and a 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response.Also available are the refurbished JBL Everest 710 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones in Silver Z forwith. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Specs are as above. Both deals end March 31.Note: A 1-year JBL warranty applies to both models.