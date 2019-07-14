New
JBL · 28 mins ago
Refurb JBL Everest 300 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
$45 $150
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Everest 300 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $105 off and the second-lowest price we've seen. (We saw them for $5 less in October.) Buy Now
  • A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
Features
  • 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
  • 40mm drivers
  • echo-cancelling microphone
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • up to 20 hours of playback per charge
  • Model: V300BTBLK-Z
  • Expires 7/14/2019
