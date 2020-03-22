Open Offer in New Tab
JBL · 1 hr ago
Refurb JBL Everest 110 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Google Assistant
$18 $70
free shipping

That's an all-time low and $31 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at JBL

Tips
  • Available in gun metal.
  • A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
Features
  • 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
  • up to 8-hour battery per charge
  • Model: 110GA
  • Expires 3/22/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
