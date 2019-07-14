New
JBL · 1 hr ago
$20 $100
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Everest 100 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in White for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- A 1-year JBL warranty is included
- 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 4.0
- microphone
- Model: V100BTWHT-Z
Expires 7/14/2019
Published 1 hr ago
New
JBL · 36 mins ago
Refurbished JBL Reflect Response Bluetooth Headphones
$14 $160
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Reflect Response Wireless Touch Control Sport Headphones in several colors (Black pictured) for $13.99 with free shipping. That's $56 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. (Many stores charge around $160.) Buy Now
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
- 8.6mm dynamic drivers
- 10Hz - 22kHz frequency response
- up to 10 hours of playback per charge
New
JBL · 29 mins ago
Refurbished JBL Everest Elite 750NC Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$80 $300
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Everest Elite 750NC Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones in several colors for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $220 under buying new. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 40mm drivers
- 10Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- active noise cancellation
New
JBL · 1 hr ago
Refurb JBL Under Armour Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$25 $150
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Under Armour Sport Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $85 less than the best deal for a new pair.) Buy Now
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies
- sweatproof
- in-line 3-button remote & mic
- 8-hour battery
- 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: UAJBLIEBTBLK-Z
Amazon · 5 days ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$145
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Amazon · 4 days ago
Zeekoo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$25 $50
free shipping
Zeekoo via Amazon offers its Zeekoo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "OO5WII4Y" drops the price to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 33-foot range
- 950mAh portable charging case
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$14 $34
free shipping
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $33.99. Coupon code "KWV36MIZ" cuts that to $13.60. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last week. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- 33-foot range
- charging case
- up to 4-hour play time on single charge
- Model: L-T1
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
Dell Home · 6 days ago
JBL Harman Kardon Allure Smart Speaker
$65 $200
free shipping
Dell Home offers the JBL Harman Kardon Allure Smart Speaker for $64.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, $135 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 4-microphone array
- 40Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- 10 hours' playtime
