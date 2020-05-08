Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb JBL Endurance Sprint Waterproof Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones
$14 $50
free shipping

Let nothing stop a good workout. It's the best price we could find for refurbs by $10, although a new pair of these will cost at least $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Harman via eBay.
  • A 1-year original factory warranty applies.
  • 8 hours of wireless playback
  • MagHook
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • FlexSoft ear tips
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
