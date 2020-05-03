Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb JBL Endurance SPRINT Waterproof Wireless Headphones
$14 $50
free shipping

Getting fit this summer? A new pair of these will cost at least $30 at most major retailers. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • an original factory warranty applies, though details are unclear.
  • Sold by Harman via eBay
Features
  • 8 hours of wireless playback
  • MagHook
  • Waterproof
  • Model: 050036351300
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register