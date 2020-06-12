New
JBL · 1 hr ago
Refurb JBL Endurance Peak True Wireless Headphones
$30 $120
free shipping

It's $50 less than buying a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at JBL

Tips
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • carrying pouch
  • touch control
  • up to 4 hours of playback on a single charge
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones JBL JBL
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register