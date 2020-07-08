New
JBL
Refurb JBL Endurance DIVE Waterproof Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones
$15
free shipping

That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at JBL

  • A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
Features
  • built-in MP3 player w/ touch controls
  • 8 hours of wireless playback
  • powers on automatically
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
