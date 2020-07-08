That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at JBL
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
- built-in MP3 player w/ touch controls
- 8 hours of wireless playback
- powers on automatically
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX7 waterproof rating
Published 1 hr ago
That's $50 less than buying a new pair from Best Buy. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by JBL via eBay.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours' playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBKAM-Z
It's $20 under what JBL charges direct. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- They're available in Black or White.
- 19 hours of playback
- hands-free
- charging case
- built-in microphone
- Model: 220
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Blue.
- up to 8 hours of battery life
- 3-button universal remote with microphone
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- Model: E25BT
Shop a wide selection of headphones and speakers from brands like Apple, Beats, Google, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on a wide range of models, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at JBL
That's the lowest price we could find by $46 after coupon code "MPOWBTH10". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Dark.
- Sold by Topyo Pro via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 4.1
- built-in CVC 6.0 microphone
- 40mm large-aperture drivers
- up to 30 hours use on a full charge
- 90° swiveling ear cups and adjustable headband
- Model: BH284A
Receive a free JBL 10" Powered Subwoofer with the purchase of the JBL Link Bar 100-watt soundbar, for a total savings of $500 off list (the soundbar is discounted $200). Buy Now at Best Buy
- The discount and subwoofer automatically apply in checkout.
You'll pay at least $50 more elsewhere, but most stores charge list, which is $230. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Built–in Google Assistant
- chromecast
- up to 10 hours of playback
- 6,000mAh rechargeable Li–ion battery
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Connects via Bluetooth or WiFi
- 5" tall
- AirPlay 2
- Chromecast
- Model: JBLLINKMUSICBLKAM
