New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Refurb JBL Endurance DIVE Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones
$15 $90
free shipping

It's $75 less than buying them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Harman via eBay.
Features
  • up to 8-hours of playback on a single charge
  • built-in MP3 player
  • waterproof
  • touch control
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register