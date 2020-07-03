It's $75 less than buying them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- up to 8-hours of playback on a single charge
- built-in MP3 player
- waterproof
- touch control
That's $90 less than buying a new pair from Best Buy. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours' playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBKAM-Z
It's $20 under what JBL charges direct. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- They're available in Black or White.
- 19 hours of playback
- hands-free
- charging case
- built-in microphone
- Model: 220
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Blue.
- up to 8 hours of battery life
- 3-button universal remote with microphone
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- Model: E25BT
Shop a wide selection of headphones and speakers from brands like Apple, Beats, Google, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
It's $77 under list, the lowest price we could find, and a great deal for earbuds with these specs. Buy Now at Groupon
- Shipping adds $3.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35.
- They're available in White or Black.
- up to 4 hours playtime per charge
- built-in mic
- 3 ear tip sizes
- charging case
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Apply code "PLUS20" to save on home and garden, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by xtifit via eBay.
Receive a free JBL 10" Powered Subwoofer with the purchase of the JBL Link Bar 100-watt soundbar, for a total savings of $500 off list (the soundbar is discounted $200). Buy Now at Best Buy
- The discount and subwoofer automatically apply in checkout.
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Connects via Bluetooth or WiFi
- 5" tall
- AirPlay 2
- Chromecast
- Model: JBLLINKMUSICBLKAM
