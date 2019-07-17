New
JBL · 41 mins ago
Refurb JBL E65BTNC Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$69 $200
free shipping

JBL offers its refurbished JBL E65BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black for $69 with free shipping. That's $81 less than a refurb at other storefronts and $131 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now

  • A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • microphone
  • up to 24 hours battery life per charge
  • Siri/Google Now activation button
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
