New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$80 $150
free shipping

That's $50 less than the best price we could for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by World Wide Stereo via eBay
  • the price will drop in-cart
  • it comes with a 1-year JBL parts and labor warranty
Features
  • available in Camo
  • up to 20-hours playtime
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • JBL Connect technology to link to other JBL speakers
  • 2 JBL bass radiators
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
