Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the refurbished JBL Boombox Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $269.99 with free shipping. That's $90 less than a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 1-year warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it
Features
  • 60 watts RMS power
  • IPX7 water-resistance
  • 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • up to 24 hours playback per charge