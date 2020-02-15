Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 43 mins ago
Refurb JBL Arena 170 7" Two-Way Floorstanding Speaker
$175 $250
free shipping

That's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Harmon via eBay.
  • A 5-year JBL warranty applies.
  • 178mm high-output polycellulose woofer
  • rear-firing tuned bass port
  • 25-mm soft dome tweeter
  • Model: ARENA170BK-Z
