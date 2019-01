Newegg Flash offers the refurbished JBL 6.5" Studio 230 Bookshelf Speakers , bundled with a $15 Newegg Gift Card , forwith. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $65. They feature 6.5" PolyPlas drivers, 1" high-frequency drivers, and a frequency response of 52Hz to 22kHz. Deal ends February 3.A 5-year warranty is provided, although it is unclear who backs it.