Ending today, VIP Outlet offers the refurbished Instant Pot Lux 8-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $59. In cart, that drops to $50.15. With free shipping. That's $9 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $59 less than the best deal for a new unit now.) It features 10 program settings and six cooking modes.

Note: A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.