VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for an in-cart price of $26.39 with free shipping. That's $23 under our mention last July for a new one and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's also at least $33 under what you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
- 10 program settings
- 6 cooking modes
- Model: IP-LUX60
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Pioneer Woman Lux 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker in Vintage Floral or Breezy Blossom for $59 with free shipping. That's $11 under our April mention, $40 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 10 program settings
- 6 cooking modes
Comfee via Amazon offers its Comfee 1.7-Liter Cordless Electric Kettle for $44.58. Coupon code "50BYMZPV" cuts that to $22.29. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- LED indicator light
- auto shut-off & boil dry protection
- digital control handle w/ anti-slip grip & cool touch
- Model: MK-17G01B-E5
Amazon offers the Philips Avance Collection Smokeless Indoor BBQ Grill for $154.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $44, although we saw it for $15 less via store credit in our mention from December. (For further comparison, most major retailers charge $280 or more today.) Buy Now
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
Walmart offers the Aroma 8-Cup Rice Cooker and Food Steamer for $12.04. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- prepares 2 to 8 cups of cooked rice
- steams food while rice cooks below
- 1-touch operation
- includes steam tray, removable inner lid, measuring cup, and serving spatula
- Model: ARC-614BP
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- Home Depot offers it in Red for the same price via in-store pickup
- holds 6 cans or 4 liters
- measures 10" x 7" x 10.5"
- Model: EFMIS129
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Team Shoes in several colors (Power Red pictured) for $40.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current best by $31.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 4.5 to 15
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
