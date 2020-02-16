Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb IdeaPad D330 Celeron N4000 10.1" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$176 $207
free shipping

That's $139 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "JPRESDAY" to drop it to $175.95.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touchscreen display
  • 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Model: 81MD001VUS
