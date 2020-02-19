Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 29 mins ago
Refurb IdeaPad 130s 1.1GHz Dual 14" Laptop
$113 $133
free shipping

That's $76 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JPRESDAY" to knock it to $113.05.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet applies.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: 81KU000FUS
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
