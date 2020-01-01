Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Husqvarna 125BVx 28cc Handheld Blower
$108 $135
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $27 and $77 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "POWER" to get this price.
  • It's sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 120-day Husqvarna warranty applies.
Features
  • vacuum function w/ mulching
  • Model: 125BVx
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
