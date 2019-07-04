New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$40 $50
free shipping
Hoover via eBay offers the refurbished Hoover Whole House Elite Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $49.99. In cart, that price drops to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and $57 under what you'd pay for it new. (It's also a great price for a Hoover upright in general.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Hoover warranty applies.
Features
- switches from carpet to hard floors with the press of a pedal
- bottom-release dirt cup
- HEPA filter
- AllergenBlock
- Model: UH71230RM
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Hoover Max Extract 60 Pro Carpet Deep Cleaner
$99
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $28
Walmart offers the Hoover Max Extract 60 Pressure Pro Carpet Deep Cleaner for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now $28.) It features counter-rotating brushes, separate tanks for clean and dirty water, and upholstery tool.
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner
$90 $130
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- antimicrobial pet brush roll
- .5-gallon water capacity
- HeatForce power to deliver faster drying
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$116 $300
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $144.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $115.99. With free shipping, that's $184 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Features
- motorized cleaner head
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
$99
free shipping
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- several other retailers match this price
Features
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker AirSwivel Upright Vacuum
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99. Choose No-Rush Shipping to drop it to $39.28. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via its in-store pickup discount
Features
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
Features
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
Sign In or Register