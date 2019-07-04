New
Refurb Hoover Whole House Elite Bagless Upright Vacuum
$40 $50
free shipping
Hoover via eBay offers the refurbished Hoover Whole House Elite Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $49.99. In cart, that price drops to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and $57 under what you'd pay for it new. (It's also a great price for a Hoover upright in general.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 6-month Hoover warranty applies.
Features
  • switches from carpet to hard floors with the press of a pedal
  • bottom-release dirt cup
  • HEPA filter
  • AllergenBlock
  • Model: UH71230RM
