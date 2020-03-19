Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Refurb Hoover Power Scrub Elite Pet Carpet Cleaner/Washer
$76 $85
free shipping

That's $109 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use code "JPRESDAY" to get this deal.
  • A 6-month Hoover warranty applies.
  • Sold by Hoover via eBay.
Features
  • 3 cleaning modes
  • Heat Force option
  • SpinScrub brush system
  • Model: FH50251
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 3/19/2020
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Hoover
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register