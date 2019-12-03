Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Hoover Power Scrub Elite Pet Carpet Cleaner/Washer
$72 $85
free shipping

That's $8 under our mention from a month ago and $58 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • The price falls to $72.24 in cart.
  • A 6-month Hoover warranty applies.
  • Sold by Hoover via eBay.
Features
  • 3 cleaning modes
  • Heat Force option
  • SpinScrub brush system
  • Model: FH50251
