Refurb Hoover Power Scrub Carpet Cleaner
$100 $210
free shipping

That's $28 under our April mention of a new one and $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new cleaner. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Hoover via eBay
  • A 6-month Hoover warranty applies.
Features
  • 8-ft. ready-to-use hose
  • upholstery tool included
  • 20-ft. power cord
  • SpinScrub Technology
