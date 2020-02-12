Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 39 mins ago
Refurb Honeywell Smart Color Programmable Thermostat
$100
free shipping

That's $53 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
  • Sold by TechRabbit via eBay.
Features
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
  • displays local weather forecasts
  • automatically changes from heating to cooling
  • Model: RTH9585WF1004
Comments
