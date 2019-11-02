New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Hitachi Super Drive Drywall Screw Gun
$65 $200
free shipping

That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year Hitachi warranty applies.
Features
  • 0 to 4,500 RPM no-load speed
  • 81.5-in. lbs. max torque
  • tool-free screw length adjustment
  • Model: W6V4SD2
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Hitachi
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register