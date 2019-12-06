Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Hitachi Pneumatic Coil Framing Nailer
$168
free shipping

That's $32 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
  • To get this deal, use code "PROTOOLS".
  • A 1-year Hitachi warranty applies
Features
  • 7.7 lbs.
  • side load, tilt bottom magazine
  • tool-less depth adjustment dial
  • Model: NV90AGS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
  • Expires 12/6/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Hitachi
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register