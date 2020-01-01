Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Hitachi 5/8 in. Hammer Drill
$30 $37
free shipping

That is $40 less than a new model costs. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Coupon code "POWER" bags this price
  • sold by CPO via eBay
  • A 1-year CPO warranty applies
Features
  • Removable side handle with depth gauge
  • Push button reversible drilling
  • 5.4 amp motor
  • Unique sleeve housing
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Hitachi
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register