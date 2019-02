CPO Commerce via eBay offers this refurbished Hitachi 15-amp 10" Bevel Compound Miter Saw forwith. That's the lowest price we could find today by $24 and the best deal we've seen for a refurbished model. This saw features a 0-52° right and left miter, 0-45° left bevel, 5,000 RPM, large pivoting flip fence, and dust port.