New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Hitachi 12" Dual Bevel Miter Saw
$158 w/ $16 in Rakuten points $186
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $10 under our July refurb mention and $48 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. (For further comparison, most stores charge at least $274 for a new one.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "HOME15" to get this deal.
  • You'll get $15.80 in Rakuten points.
  • Deal ends today.
Features
  • 15-amp motor
  • Laser guide system
  • 48° bevel (left and right)
  • 5-1/8" aluminum pivoting fence
  • Model: C12FDH
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten Hitachi
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register