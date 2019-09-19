Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $10 under our July refurb mention and $48 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. (For further comparison, most stores charge at least $274 for a new one.) Buy Now at Rakuten
22 items discounted, including saws, air compressors, angle grinders, drill/driver kits, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and $79 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a range of 1,200W to 3,500W generators. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
