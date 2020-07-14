New
Walmart
Refurb Hisense 65" 4K HDR10 LED UHD Smart TV
$460
free shipping

A new one will cost you at least $630. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies.
Features
  • 3840x2160p native resolution
  • Android TV OS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more)
  • Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
