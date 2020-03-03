Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Hisense 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$223 $279
free shipping

That's $87 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Bluetooth
  • 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
  • Model: 58H6550E
  • Expires 3/3/2020
