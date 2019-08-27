Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the refurbished Hisense 49" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under list price and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $20 under our February mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hisense 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $80 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hisense 65" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $448 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hisense 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $228 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention, $50 off list list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $669.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $129 under last week's mention and by far the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. (It's the best price we could find today by $177.) Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.94 after coupon. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
