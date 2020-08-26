New
Refurb Hisense 400-Sq. Ft. 115-Volt Portable Air Conditioner
$280 $290
Use coupon code "142HSN" to get it for $179 less than buying a new one at Lowe's. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • No included warranty info is provided. A 3-year repair warranty is automatically added to cart for $49.99 unless you remove it.
  • 3 modes (cool, dehumidify or fan)
  • remote with temperature sensor
  • programmable clock
  • included easy-to-install window kit (for windows 18" to 50" wide
  • Code "142HSN "
  • Expires 8/26/2020
