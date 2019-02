Harman Kardon offers its refurbished Harman Kardon SoundSticks III 2.1-Channel Multimedia Speaker System with Subwoofer in Clear forwith. That's tied with our refurb mention from last May and $39 under the lowest price we could find for a new system. This 40-watt system features eight transducers, a 6" down-firing subwoofer, and 44Hz to 20kHz frequency response.Prefer wireless? Harman Kardon also offers its refurbished Harman Kardon SoundSticks III 2.1-Channel Wireless Speaker System forwith. That's $70 under the best price we could find for a new system. It has the same features as the wired model, but also includes Bluetooth for streaming from your computer, phone, or tablet.Note: A 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies for both systems.