Harman Kardon offers the refurbished Harman Kardon Soho Bluetooth Wireless Headphones in Black for $59.99. (That's $75 off list price of $249.95.) free shipping. They feature folding earcups, 30mm drivers, and a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz. A 1-year Harman Audio warranty applies.
  • 30mm drivers
  • fold-flat design
  • on-ear cup touch controls