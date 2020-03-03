Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Harman Kardon · 23 mins ago
Refurb Harman Kardon SB20 Wireless Soundbar with Subwoofer
$150 $500
free shipping

That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

Tips
  • A 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies.
Features
  • frequency response 45Hz to 20kHz
  • 2-way dual driver modules
  • Dolby Digital decoding
  • Model: HKSB20BLKAM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home Theater Systems Harman Kardon Harman Kardon
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register