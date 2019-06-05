New
Harman Kardon · 1 hr ago
$50
free shipping
Harman Kardon offers its refurbished Harman Kardon Omni 10 Plus Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black or White for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
- A 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies.
- Bluetooth & WiFi
- 52Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 90mm woofer & 19mm tweeter
- Spotify & Chromecast compatibility
Published 1 hr ago
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb JBL Link 10 Bluetooth Speaker
$40 $150
free shipping
Harman Kardon via eBay offers the refurbished JBL Link 10 Smart Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $40 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now
- A 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies
- mic w/ Google Assistant
Amazon · 2 wks ago
JBL Boombox Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$319
free shipping
That's the best price we've ever seen and a low by $40
Amazon offers the JBL Boombox Portable Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Forest Green pictured) from $318.99 with free shipping. That's $31 under our December mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $40.) Features include:
- 60-watts RMS power
- IPX7 water-resistance
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 24 hours playback per charge
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Ultimate Ears Megablast Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Power-Up Charging Dock
$127 $150
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Ultimate Ears Megablast Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Power-Up Charging Dock in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $149.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $127.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, within $3 of the lowest price we've seen for the speaker alone, and the lowest price we could find for this bundle by $47. (Many retailers charge around $250 for the speaker alone.) Buy Now
- IP67 waterproof
- voice control via Amazon Alexa
- up to 16 hours of playback per charge
- 360-degree sound
Walmart · 6 days ago
LG Portable 20W Bluetooth Speaker
$64 $103
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG Portable 20-watt Bluetooth Speaker in Silver for $67.73 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge $100 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $64.34. Buy Now
- stereo sound
- dual speaker pairing
- up to 9 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: NP7550-SL
