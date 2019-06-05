New
Harman Kardon · 1 hr ago
Refurb Harman Kardon Omni 10 Plus Speaker
$50
free shipping
Harman Kardon offers its refurbished Harman Kardon Omni 10 Plus Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black or White for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
  • A 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies.
  • Bluetooth & WiFi
  • 52Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 90mm woofer & 19mm tweeter
  • Spotify & Chromecast compatibility
