Newegg
Refurb Harman Kardon Invoke Bluetooth Voice-Activated Speaker w/ Cortana
$33 $230
free shipping

That's $197 off list and the best price we've seen. You'll pay around $40 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Sold by NothingButSavings via Newegg.
  • Available in Silver.
  • 7 built-in speakers
  • Microsoft Cortana built-in
  • 3 woofers and 3 tweeters
  • 360° adaptive voice recognition technology
  • Expires 6/16/2020
