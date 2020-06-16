That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $7. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by NothingButSavings via Newegg.
- 7 built-in microphones
- 360° adaptive technology
- Microsoft Cortana built-in
That's the lowest price we could find by $450. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
You'd pay $500 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- In Black or Silver
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Compatible w/ Google Assistant
- 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
Save $220 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- In Black or Grey.
- two 25mm tweeters & 13cm mid/bass driver
- Google Home app compatible
- 802.11ac wireless
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chromecast
- 200 watts
- Model: HKCITATION500BLKAM
That's at least $28 less than you'd pay for a new pair and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Apply coupon code "EDIFIER" to get this discount.
- A 90-day Edifier warranty is provided.
- 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output
- 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4" full range unit
- MDF wood build finished with wood effect vinyl
- Model: R1280T
Save on name-brand soundbars, with prices starting at $170 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 6 Ohms nominal impedence
- 38Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- 1" CMMDTM tweeter
- 5.25" CMMDTM flat-piston midrange
- dual 6.5" CMMDTM High output woofers with tuned port enclosure
- Model: R263BK
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Save on laptops, PC components, cell phones, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Select items receive additional discounts via coupons as listed on the landing page.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free.
That's a $109 drop from our December mention and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 3-stage dynamic car battery protection system
- 2 separate zones for refrigeration and freezing via detachable partition
- AC adapter for home use & DC power cable for car use
- smart app control
- Model: GO20
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Newegg
- Steam account required for game activation and installation.
It's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal today by $25. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- fold flat design
- Bluetooth with NFC pairing
- Model: HKSOHOBTBLK
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Multiroom compatible
- Bluetooth streaming
- Built-in Google Assistant
- woofer
- tweeter
- Model: HKCITATIONONE
