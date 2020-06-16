New
Refurb Harman Kardon Invoke Bluetooth Voice-Activated Speaker w/ Cortana
$33 $300
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $7. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Sold by NothingButSavings via Newegg.
Features
  • 7 built-in microphones
  • 360° adaptive technology
  • Microsoft Cortana built-in
