dual 27mm drivers

180Hz to 20kHz frequency response

dual microphones

USB charging port for mobile devices

up to 8 hours of music per charge

Harman Kardon offers its refurbished Harman Kardon Esquire Mini Bluetooth Speaker in Black forwith. That's the best price we could find by $20 and tied with our September mention as the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (It's also $35 less than what you'd pay for a new one today.) Deal ends February 10. It functions as a 2,000mAh portable battery pack and features:Note: A 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies.